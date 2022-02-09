STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Loan shark’s threats forced man to kill wife, sons on New Year

The loan shark behind the tragic incident that rattled the conscience of city residents on the New Year morning landed in police custody on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The loan shark behind the tragic incident that rattled the conscience of city residents on the New Year morning landed in police custody on Tuesday. Kochi woke up to the shocking news that Narayana, a Tamil Nadu native who runs a flower wholesale shop at Kadavanthra, murdered his wife Joyamol, 33, sons Lakshmikanth, 8, and Ashwanth, 4, and tried to kill himself at their house. 

Severe financial constraints forced him to take the extreme step. The police investigation revealed that he had been undergoing severe mental trauma due to the threat by the moneylender for defaulting on the repayment of a loan. Narayana admitted to the police that his business suffered huge losses following the lockdown and he was finding it difficult to pay back his loans.

Jomon, 49, of Karumalloor, Kottayam, was arrested for allegedly lending money for exorbitant interest rates. Narayana had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Jomon after the former’s business faced severe financial hardship. Jomon gave him Rs 16.5 lakh after retaining Rs 3.5 lakh as interest in advance.  As per the agreement, Rs 20 lakh would be repaid within five months. Jomon collected blank cheques and stamp papers from Narayana. When the repayment was delayed, Jomon threatened him. Frequent threats from Jomon put Narayana under severe pressure and he took the extreme step, said the police.

Joyamol was an Ernakulam native who married Narayana after a love affair. The incident came to light after her relatives who reached the house on January 1 morning alerted the police. The family lived in a rented house near Mattalil temple.

The police registered a murder case against Narayana and recorded his statement. Further inquiry in the case led to the arrest of Jomon who lent the money and threatened the family. The blank stamp papers and cheques signed by Narayana were recovered from the offices of Jomon at Kottayam and Ettumanoor, the police said.  Jomon was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Narayana admitted to police that his business suffered huge losses following the lockdown and he was finding it difficult to pay back his loans

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp