Loan shark’s threats forced man to kill wife, sons on New Year

KOCHI: The loan shark behind the tragic incident that rattled the conscience of city residents on the New Year morning landed in police custody on Tuesday. Kochi woke up to the shocking news that Narayana, a Tamil Nadu native who runs a flower wholesale shop at Kadavanthra, murdered his wife Joyamol, 33, sons Lakshmikanth, 8, and Ashwanth, 4, and tried to kill himself at their house.

Severe financial constraints forced him to take the extreme step. The police investigation revealed that he had been undergoing severe mental trauma due to the threat by the moneylender for defaulting on the repayment of a loan. Narayana admitted to the police that his business suffered huge losses following the lockdown and he was finding it difficult to pay back his loans.

Jomon, 49, of Karumalloor, Kottayam, was arrested for allegedly lending money for exorbitant interest rates. Narayana had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Jomon after the former’s business faced severe financial hardship. Jomon gave him Rs 16.5 lakh after retaining Rs 3.5 lakh as interest in advance. As per the agreement, Rs 20 lakh would be repaid within five months. Jomon collected blank cheques and stamp papers from Narayana. When the repayment was delayed, Jomon threatened him. Frequent threats from Jomon put Narayana under severe pressure and he took the extreme step, said the police.

Joyamol was an Ernakulam native who married Narayana after a love affair. The incident came to light after her relatives who reached the house on January 1 morning alerted the police. The family lived in a rented house near Mattalil temple.

The police registered a murder case against Narayana and recorded his statement. Further inquiry in the case led to the arrest of Jomon who lent the money and threatened the family. The blank stamp papers and cheques signed by Narayana were recovered from the offices of Jomon at Kottayam and Ettumanoor, the police said. Jomon was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

