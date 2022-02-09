Major fire breaks out at private firm in Kalammasery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire has broken out at a private company called "Green Leaf Extractions" in Kalamassery here on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the fire was first noticed by morning walkers around 6 am.

On information, three fire tenders reached the spot and started operations to douse the raging flames. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

WATCH |

"We suspect a leak in the gas pipeline inside the company premises and it might be the reason for the fire. More fire tenders will be pressed into service. No casualties have been reported so far," said an officer.

Police and fire force have also evacuated people from nearby companies and the area has been cordoned off. Efforts are also on to close the supply line of the gas to contain the fire.