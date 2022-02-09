Relatable masks

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: With the Covid outbreak, masks have become a part of our daily lives. With new variants surfacing every month, looks like the pandemic will be around for a while, which means making masks a part of our wardrobe too. Now, if that’s the case, then why not make them interesting? Sreeja Sreedharan has designed a set of masks that would make anyone want to wear them, and most importantly, bring cheers to those who see them too. Humorous iconic movie dialogues which every Malayali can relate to, colloquial slang and commonly used terms make Sreeja’s masks interesting and unique.

Walking on the road wearing Salim Kumar’s popular dialogue, “oru look illa enne ullu bhayangara buddhiya” from the movie Meeshamadhavan, or Sreenivasan’s “Dasa etha ee alavalathi” from the film Naadodikkattu, or Suresh Gopi’s “Orma undo ee mukham?,” is sure to turn many heads. Popular Malayalam slang words like ‘Ayinu’ (so what) ‘ ‘Enthella’ (what’s up) ‘Ay sheri (okay), and stronger statements like ‘feminichi,’ ‘ahankaari,’ ‘adhikaprasangi’ are all sold through her Kerala-themed merchandise brand, ‘Elephant Country.’

“Including Malayalam film dialogues in daily conversations is a habit for me and my sister, Lakshmi Sreedharan. I didn’t print them on masks just because I enjoy humour. Masks have become a part of our lives, still many find it difficult to wear one. So I thought, instead of the regular bold colours, why not make them interesting?” says Sreeja, who is working as a senior project manager in a firm in Bangalore.

“Honestly I was quite apprehensive of whether people would wear it, as it would grab attention easily. When people started sending positive comments on how strangers liked the concept and enquired about the brand, I was relieved,” she adds.

The online store, ‘Elephant Country’ was born last year. The brand started by selling masks. “I wanted a mask with ‘Ayinu’ printed on it for my personal use. My cousin Fincy Franci hand embroidered it. I saw they were quite unique and wanted to make more of them,” says Sreeja.

Sreeja and her sister come up with concepts and movie dialogues that are still trending. Her cousin Krishna SaiPrakash came up with the typography and Hebins Cherian does package designing and digital content.

Though many entrepreneurs have fashioned masks that have become style statements, a lot of them have forgotten to consider safety. Elephant Country pays heed to both these aspects. The triple layer mask is made out of cotton, making it more breathable and comfy. “We designed the masks by keeping the folks who wear glasses in mind. The covering prevents their spectacles from getting fogged,” adds Sreeja.

As of now, the venture has black coloured masks with wordings screen printed in white. Soon, coloured masks will also be on sale. People who demand more of the quirky designs fall in the 18-35 age group. Priced from Rs 110