Shimmer in summer fashion

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Summer is probably not the most comfortable time of the year - the heat and sweat ruining our skin and mood. But wearing comfortable clothing can really help with most of our problems. Cotton fabrics are any woman’s close friend in summer and a must-have in every wardrobe.

Kochi based fashion entrepreneur and self-taught designer Jilu Manoj is here with her latest collection that will help you get through this summer in style. Her online boutique, Silpaa, released its latest collection titled Summer Breeze.

The series comprises breathable loose fit dresses that will fit women of all age groups. Jilu introduced handwoven dresses in pastel shades like lime yellow, white, pink, blue and soft green. The simple design is woven on Kota Doria cotton, one of the finest fabrics in the country. It is a unique squared check pattern made by combining silk yarn threads with cotton. According to Jilu, the collection is reminiscent of the fun and carefree childhood days.

“Comfortable, breathable fabric is a must during summers. These Kota dresses in simple designs come in seven colours. The clothes can be customised according to age. Kota is very lightweight,” she says.

“With tiers and frills which are reflections of fun and games, these dresses would make you want to twirl through the day. They have ruffle and tie sleeves too”, says Jilu.



@silpaa.in