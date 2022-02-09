Thoppumpady fish market inaugurated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovated Thoppumpady fish market was inaugurated by MLA K J Maxy on Tuesday. The new market, built on 25 cents, can accommodate over 100 traders and has 16 stalls shared by two traders. The construction of the new market was delayed due to the pandemic and lapse of allocated funds.

“Around Rs 80 lakh has been spent on the new market. The entrance of the market is pending finishing touches and it will be completed in the coming days after the traders move in,” said Sheeba Durom, division councillor.

The new market work was completed using Kochi Corporation’s plan fund. “The markets in our city need to be updated promptly. It is a priority for the Kochi Corporation, “ said M Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor.

The market is fitted with LED lights and facilities like washrooms, granite stands, storage rooms and changing rooms. “The traders’ suggestions were included while constructing the new market,” said Sheeba.

Kochi mayor M Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor KA Ansiya, standing committee chairman PR Renish, Sheeba Lal, Sunitha Dixon, MHM Ashraf, adv Priya Prashanth, VA Sreejith, working group chairperson Sajini Jayachandran, and division councillor Sheeba Durom were present at the inauguration.