When will Cheranalloor water woes end?

The residents of Cheranalloor have been demanding potable, clean drinking water for almost a decade.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Residents led by Cheranalloor panchayat president K G Rajesh protest in front of the KWA office on Friday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Cheranalloor have been demanding potable, clean drinking water for almost a decade. Despite continuing protests and debates, there has been no permanent solution to their woes. On Friday, the residents protested in front of the Kerala Water Authority office in the city. Panchayat president Rajesh K G said every time the residents  stage a protest, they receive drinking water for around 10 days.

Then, it’s back to square one. A new project coming up in Aluva gave them hope. But that too may not be enough to meet their demand, said Rajesh. “I have been part of these protests for more than 14 years now — even before I became the panchayat president. Kochi is expanding rapidly. But people are finding it tought to get drinking water. Even if the state was to launch a project, it will take at least 10 or 15 years for it to complete,” he said.

Rajesh said considering the increasing population in the area, there should be immediate measures to tackle the drinking water issue. Projects aided by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and Hudco were touted to help the area, but none of them woked, he said. More than 100 families are struggling due to the absence of stable water connectivity.

As the groundwater is polluted, residents have to depend on canned water. However, most families belong to low-income groups and cannot afford it. The water pipes installed by KWA have been defunct for years. Even minor defects at Aluva water treatment plant affect the supply to Cheranalloor, they said.

