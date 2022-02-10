STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Calculated fun

Sreedharan dedicated his life to maths, and has written many books to make sure the subject is fun for students

Published: 10th February 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Palliyara Sreedharan puts the magic in Mathematics. The subject gets a literary spin when the noted writer weaves mathematical problems and concepts into poetry, stories and drama. The 72-year-old writer believes that maths shouldn’t be taught, rather engaged in a manner that makes it easier to understand its applications.

Sreedharan, who is the director of Kerala Balasahitya Institute says that one shouldn’t attempt to learn maths. “Just look around, and you will see maths everywhere. It is in nature - in the rainbow, the rivers, beehives, it is everywhere. t is so ingrained into your life and when you look at it like that, you will stop fearing it,” says Sreedharan. 

It was his unending love for maths that made him write books on it that makes the subject fun. He started loving it when he was just four years old. Even then, he would handle the accounts at his father’s tea shack. “He took so much interest in calculations and numbers that by the time he joined the school, he was well ahead of his peers. “But when I was teaching maths to the students at my school, I saw how difficult it was for them to grasp the subject. That is when I started writing articles. Soon I knew I had to write books,” recalls Sreedharan. “There are many textbooks on maths. But none of them has the right way of introducing the subject to kids,” he says. 

He resigned from his post as a mathematics teacher and started writing books soon after. His first book, Prakruthiyile Ganitham was just the beginning. Ever since he has been authoring books that make maths fun for kids. 

He has written a total of 150 books so far, of which 120 are on mathematics. His recent book titled Nilayum Nileum is a collection of articles on mathematics. While the article Nilayum Nileum explores the similarities between the rivers Nile and Nila and how they were hubs of calcultaions, the other articles explore the many realms of the subject from a literary perspective. Ever since he started writing, he has published at least five books annually. In some years, that number became 10. Sreedharan says that he has dedicated his life to maths, and he intends to write books on the subject for as long as he can. “I want to leave my works behind for children. They would make maths fun for kids,” says Sreedharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathematics Kerala man
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp