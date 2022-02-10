Keep it Juicy

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Founded in Bengaluru, Juicy is now a favourite among Malayalis with their unique flavours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tender coconut water has traditionally been considered the solution for tiredness ad thirst, apart from its myriad health benefits. Now, imagine tender coconut water is mixed with flavours of your choice including lime! The Bengaluru-based venture, ‘Juicy’ which has around 31 outlets across the state has released new juice varieties this summer season. The brand has gained popularity for its affordable, unique, healthy flavours.

Tender coconut lime is one of their best sellers this season. Another top pick from the brand, which recently opened an outlet in Mannarkkad, is Green Mango Lime which is a spicy-sour treat with green mangoes and green chillies, apart from soda, lime, sugar and salt. According to the CEO of Juicy, Shahid K T, the brand’s products are all about nostalgia.  “The drinks are prepared using natural ingredients which are abundantly found in the state. Among the drinks, the  special ones like tender coconut juice mixed with chickoo, mango, and mix fruits are unique and have more takers.  

Tender coconut is a natural cooling agent and other fruits like mango and seethaphal give them added benefits,” he says. Juicy was founded in 2003 by Shamseer C M A, but it became active in Kerala in 2014 with its first outlet in Tirur, Malappuram. The brand is planning to launch its 32nd outlet in the capital city soon. The venture, which had won Mapic India Retail Awards 2021, is also famous for its falooda varieties including tender coconut falooda. The Mangoo Malba, made from mango pulp and ice cream scoops is a healthy, yummy option too  “Apart from juices, we also have snacks including Kathi Rolls, which has egg omelette, veggies coated with mayonnaise and meat of your choice as filling. For vegetarians, the Manhattan Sandwich and Samona bread sandwiches are a must-trys,” says Shahid.

