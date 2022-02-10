STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rang fest to begin on Feb 15

The pandemic created a digital shift across all streams - education, healthcare and even celebrations.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic created a digital shift across all streams - education, healthcare and even celebrations. Tapping onto the online mode, Kites Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is all set to conduct its second edition of the virtual youth festival Rang from February 15 to March 5. 

The NPO with more than 5,000 volunteers came up with Rang, touted to be Kerala’s largest virtual youth festival, last year. Different competitions will be held for all age groups. 

“Rang festival was conceptualised in 2020 with a vision to use creative spaces for healing of the community during troubling times. During the first edition of the festival, more than 160 events were held in three categories - students from Classes eight to 12, undergraduate and postgraduate students and seniors below the age of 40. This year too, the festival will be held on digital platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, WhatsApp and Instagram,” said the organisers.

