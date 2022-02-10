STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Savoury secrets

If you are in the mood for savoury delights, check out Gourmet Delights by Sumaya

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the pandemic outbreak, Kerala has witnessed the rise of many home bakers who have been helping people calm their sweet tooth. While sweet lovers are getting all the spotlight, where does team savoury go? Kochi-based Sumaya Suhaib’s home kitchen ‘Gourmet Delights by Sumaya’ is your answer.

One could call Sumaya the jack of all trades! She offers myriad homemade delicacies - Indian, Italian, Indo-Chinese, continental, French and whatnot. What is more interesting? The 40-year-old does all of it single-handedly. Originally from Kutch, Sumaya started her food venture around six years back. Coming from a lineage of amazing cooks, especially her mother, Sumaya didn’t require any professional training to cook up a storm at home. “I was always passionate about cooking. I used to enjoy serving others more than eating food myself. Whenever I could get my hands on any recipe, I would give it a try and serve it to my family. This went on for a while and I started getting good reviews. That is when my family suggested I start a food venture. They encouraged me to start the brand,” says Sumaya.

Her bread with creamy chicken filling, lasagna, veg and chicken Au gratin, Biriyani, Khameeri bread, mini pizzas, hakka noodles - all have takers. Sumaya’s offerings are both tasty and healthy,  with no added preservatives. From starters to main course and desserts,  her venture can satisfy all your cravings. Her most loved dessert varieties include brownies, cakes and cupcakes, fruit trifles and creamy pineapple puddings made with China grass. 

Ready to fry snacks such as chicken strips, cutlets, nuggets, samosas are also among her bestsellers. “Making all of these items single-handedly has never burdened me. Though I refer to other blogs, I try to make some changes, add my signature to it and make them with ingredients I have at home,” says Sumaya.
The four-inch mini pizzas loaded with mozzarella cheese, veggies, chicken or paneer is the showstopper at many birthday parties and events. Sumaya’s array of lip-smacking dishes got accepted by people in a short time, especially since the brand came up with its social media page. ““I am blessed to have been accepted so well by poeple,” concludes Sumaya.

Instagram: @gourmetdelights_bysumaya
 

