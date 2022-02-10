Thrikkakara municipality spent Rs 4.03 lakh on PT Thomas' funeral ceremony: RTI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the last wishes of late MLA PT Thomas was that his funeral be held without any floral tributes. However, an RTI query has revealed that the Thrikkakara municipality spent around Rs 1 lakh just on floral decorations at the venue of the legislator’s funeral ceremony held on December 23.

The reply to the RTI query by activist Raju Vazhakkala said the civic body spent a total of Rs 4,03,398 from its own funds to either buy or rent 30 items for the funeral ceremony at Thrikkakara community hall, where Thomas’ mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.

While Rs 1 lakh was spent on the floral decorations, installing a floral bed on the stage and flowers at the entrance, Rs 44,250 was spent on setting up the LED wall (to show live video of the ceremony) and for photography.

Another major expense was the 9,600-sq-ft carpet taken on rent for Rs 38,400. Two non-light boards were installed for Rs 39,742 was charged, while the sound system cost Rs 20,000. A sum of Rs 16,000 was charged for three days of announcements and the same sum was spent on security arrangements.

“PT wished for a humble funeral ceremony and had specifically said there should be no floral decorations. While we don’t know whether there was any corruption by the municipality in conducting the event, we are sure PT never wanted such an extravagant ceremony,” Raju said.