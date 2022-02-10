STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thrikkakara municipality spent Rs 4.03 lakh on PT Thomas' funeral ceremony: RTI

However, an RTI query has revealed that the Thrikkakara municipality spent around Rs 1 lakh just on floral decorations at the venue of the legislator’s funeral ceremony held on December 23.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

PT Thomas

Late senior Congress leader PT Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the last wishes of late MLA PT Thomas was that his funeral be held without any floral tributes. However, an RTI query has revealed that the Thrikkakara municipality spent around Rs 1 lakh just on floral decorations at the venue of the legislator’s funeral ceremony held on December 23.

The reply to the RTI query by activist Raju Vazhakkala said the civic body spent a total of Rs 4,03,398 from its own funds to either buy or rent 30 items for the funeral ceremony at Thrikkakara community hall, where Thomas’ mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.

While Rs 1 lakh was spent on the floral decorations, installing a floral bed on the stage and flowers at the entrance, Rs 44,250 was spent on setting up the LED wall (to show live video of the ceremony) and for photography.

Another major expense was the 9,600-sq-ft carpet taken on rent for Rs 38,400. Two non-light boards were installed for Rs 39,742 was charged, while the sound system cost Rs 20,000. A sum of Rs 16,000 was charged for three days of announcements and the same sum was spent on security arrangements.

“PT wished for a humble funeral ceremony and had specifically said there should be no floral decorations. While we don’t know whether there was any corruption by the municipality in conducting the event, we are sure PT never wanted such an extravagant ceremony,” Raju said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Thomas Thrikkakara
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp