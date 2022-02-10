Travelling canvases

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art should not be confined to the four walls of art galleries. The appreciation for art shouldn’t be a white-collar affair. Three Kannur based artists, Shyju K Maloor, Chandran Mottammal and Vipin Iritty are on a mission to familiarise the public with the magic of art. The friends, with their art project Travel Brush, is on a quest to understand the country and its culture through their preferred medium of expression, paintings. The trio is absorbing the places and people they come across during their journeys onto their canvases. For them, art is a tool to understand the lives, culture and beauty of locations they visit.

Travelling across the state and beyond for a few months now, the artists perform live painting acts. They let their canvases talk about various cultures and events they witnessed. The art project kicked off with an acrylic portrait of Malik Dinar Mosque in Kasaragod, one of the oldest mosques in the country that Vipin made in April 2021. Later, the artists moved to various other tourist locations. Their vision of Palakkad was filled with vast palm tree groves as mentioned in the O V Vijayan’s novel Khasakhinte Ithihasam.

Wayanad’s tribal settlements swayed the artists, and the district’s representation was a portrayal of the entangled lives of humans and nature there. Temples and forts in Kannur and Kozhikode also found a place on their trio’s canvases, including a painting of the famous Mittayi Theruvu in Kozhikkode. Their artworks were not about landmarks, but the character of a city that makes it special.

Elaborating their process, Vipin, who holds a diploma in painting from Fine Arts College, Kannur, said Travel Brush added colour to his otherwise black and white world of solo art shows. “It was our dream to travel across the country and paint its cultural landscape. More than information about a place, we wanted to bring its emotions and life onto canvases. Shyju and I are classmates and we met Chandran on social media seven years ago,” adds Vipin.

For Chandran, the project is an effort to eliminate misconceptions about art and make it accessible to the common man who cannot visit art galleries often. “Art enthusiasts and artists visit galleries often, but not the laymen. We wanted to break down this stereotype. Travel Brush is a way we found to interact with the common man and tell them about the possibilities of art,” says Chandran a 50-year-old self-taught artist.

The trio focuses on acrylic medium for the live paintings they are travel-friendly and dry easily. They completed around 50 paintings on canvases of various sizes and conducted a few street exhibitions too. Their travel met with delays in December 2021 due to the pandemic-related restrictions. This made them explore the neighbouring state, Karnataka. The team also interacts with children to give them art classes.

The trio says Wayanad gave them one of the most unforgettable experiences. “Children from the tribal settlements were curious to see the colours and they learnt to draw from us. The hospitality of the tribal people is delightful. They keep their quaint shacks neat and clean. Those are more liveable than the abode of the modern man,” says Shyju. The trio also stayed on the banks of Kasaragod’s rivers for a while where they cooked for themselves. “Those were blissful days,” adds Shyju.

But the dream travel was not without challenges, especially on the financial front. Though Delhi and Culcutta are dream destinations for Vipin, the trio is doubtful they can afford the journey. “We recently held our first exhibition in Kozhikode. We hope to fund our journeys through Travel Brush, by selling our paintings. Travel Brush is not just for us. We hope to inspire more artists to ring art to common men with this project,” concludes Vipin.