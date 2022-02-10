STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vector control unit, Kochi Corp to fight mosquito menace in city

After 30 years, Kochi corporation and Vector Control Research Unit (VCRU) will jointly work to control rising mosquito menace in city.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:09 AM

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Image for representation| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After 30 years, Kochi corporation and Vector Control Research Unit (VCRU) will jointly work to control rising mosquito menace in city. The corporation had sought help from VRCU to collaborate with its ongoing mosquitocontrol activities. In an online meeting held with the officials of the corporation, experts from vector control unit agreed to join hands with the civic body’s anti-mosquito drive.

For the past one week, an action plan for mosquito control has been implemented under the leadership of health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf. As part of the action plan, fogging and power spraying are being carried out at regular intervals on all days in canals and mosquito breeding sources in city. After a week, there has been a decrease in mosquito population.

As part of intensifying the activities, the vector control unit proposed to form a team of experts, including a senior entomologist, under the leadership of the vector control officer within city limits and implementing an action plan with public participation to control mosquito breeding locally. It was also decided to monitor septic tanks and also to set up two labs.

The mayor requested VRCU to send its delegates to work with the corporation and help it implement the integrated mosquito control action plan. There are many hurdles in recruiting new employees, and the plan fund of the corporation is not enough for launching the drive.

The mayor assured that corporate social responsibility funds of companies would be made available for it. VRCU was also asked to examine the scientific basis of the activities carried out by the corporation. VRCU will assist the civic body in classifying mosquitoes. and understanding their breeding patterns.

Comments

