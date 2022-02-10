STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth dies after clash over paying for cigarettes; Shop owner, brother held

“When Manu arrived at the shop by 8pm to buy cigarettes, Sajjan demanded that he pay Rs 35 for the cigarettes he had bought earlier.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A quarrel over paying for cigarettes has cost a youth in North Paravoor his life. Two persons — a grocery shop owner and his brother — have been arrested in connection with the incident . Manoj aka Manu, 35, of Vaniyakkadu, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery on Wednesday morning.

The police said Sajjan, 52, who runs a grocery shop near the Warehousing Corporation godown at Vaniyakkadu, and his brother Saju, 48, confronted Manu on Saturday as he had not paid for the cigarettes he had bought from the shop earlier. Manu was grievously injured in the attack, an officer said.

“When Manu arrived at the shop by 8pm to buy cigarettes, Sajjan demanded that he pay Rs 35 for the cigarettes he had bought earlier. But Manu told him that he had already paid. When he started leaving the shop without paying, an argument broke out. Following that, Saju and his friend also reached the spot. Saju pushed Manu and kicked him.

The brothers then assaulted him,” he said. Manu, who returned home after the incident, did not report any physical issue immediately. However, he suffered severe uneasiness by Monday and approached the Taluk Hospital, North Paravoor, for treatment. When he omitted blood on Tuesday morning, he was rushed to the medical college hospital. His family members came to know about the clash only on the way to the hospital. According to medical reports, he sustained severe injuries to his head and spine.

The police registered a case for attempt to murder on Tuesday based on the medical reports and the relatives’ statements. Subsequently, Sajjan, Saju and a friend of theirs were taken into custody. “The police will slap murder charges. A detailed investigation will be conducted based on the postmortem report,” said a police officer. It is learnt the duo’s friend was not involved in the assault. Fingerprint and forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence. Manu, a driver, is survived by his father Suthan, mother Sarala and brothers, Baby and Sinoj. His body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.

