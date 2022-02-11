Campus clash: SFI activists of Maharaja’s College denied bail

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on campus violence, a judge in the city has denied anticipatory bail to eight SFI activists of Maharaja’s College for allegedly brutally beating up a student of another outfit. It has observed that campus violence has always been a thorn in the flesh disturbing peace of mind of parents and the future of many students have been spoiled without them realising the fact that they were in fact pawns in the hands of certain persons with vested interests.

Additional Sessions Judge G Girish issued the strong order against campus violence when the anticipatory bail applications of the SFI activists was taken up for hearing on February 5. The judge also didn’t accept their submission that their tender age and their need to appear for ensuing university examinations should be considered for granting the bail. “If the petitioners were having any concern about the university examinations or their academic prospects, they would not have indulged in dissipative activities as happened in the present case,” the judge said.

Admitting the contention made by the police against granting anticipatory bail, he observed that the court cannot accept the argument that it should consider the tender age of the petitioners because the court also need to take into account of the concern and suffering of the victims as well, who are also of tender age and having examinations to be taken up.

“It is not possible to ignore the lost expectations and faded ambitions of the victims of campus violence and their parents,” he said, adding many meritorious students of high potential had lost their lives in the blood spilt in the corridors of colleges. Maharaja’s College has a history of campus violence pricking the conscience of polity, the judge added.

The eight SFI activists of Maharaja’s College in the aged between 20 and 22 years approached the court after the city police booked them for allegedly brutally attacking another student with an iron rod and stones on January 10 in retaliation to the murder of an engineering student in a campus violence incident in Idukki.

“The victim luckily didn’t suffer critical injuries despite the accused hitting his head an with iron rod and stones,” said a police officer.