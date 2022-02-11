Keezhmad residents prevent laying of SilverLine stones 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the survey and stone laying for the SilverLine rail project progresses in Ernakulam district, government officials entrusted with the duty are facing strong protests from residents. On Thursday, people in ward 8 of Keezhmad panchayat foiled the officials’ attempts twice.

According to Mohammed Kwaja Moosa, a former member of the panchayat, the officials had come early in the morning and had begun installing the stones. “They started right from where the panchayat area began, in a place without houses,” he said.

However, the activity came to the notice of some local residents who raised an alarm, and soon the officials were surrounded by people. “That was in the morning. The officials were accompanied by a truck full of SilverLine survey stones. They had even offloaded the stones but were forced to leave by the residents who were in no mood to cede even an inch of land for the project,” Moosa said.

According to a resident, the officials returned in the afternoon. “They tried again but we were alert and didn’t allow them to proceed with the survey,” he said. The SilverLine alignment passes through three wards of Keezhmad panchayat.

“Wards 8, 6 and 5 will be affected. Of the three wards, 8 and 6 are residential areas. People fear losing their homes while acres of paddy fields will also be swallowed by the project, and that is a matter of grave concern,” said the former panchayat member.

The protestors chanted slogans against the officials, and the project, pledging they will not allow SilverLine through either Keezhmad or Aluva even if they have to die. “How can we give up our land just like that, and that too when we have the example of those whose land was acquired for the Seaport-Airport road. Those people are yet to get compensation. The same will happen to us,” said one of the protestors.

