STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Manjali attack: One more held

Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali, near Aluva, and his brother Navas, 39, were attacked by a six-member gang while at home.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police on Thursday arrested another person — Suneer, 35, of Manjali — in the case related to the attack on an expatriate and his brother at Mattupuram near Manjali on January 30, the police said.

Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali, near Aluva, and his brother Navas, 39, were attacked by a six-member gang while at home. Shanavas was preparing for his return to Abu Dhabi, where he has been employed as a driver for several years. He had come visiting his home town two months ago. 

According to the police, what should have been a normal return journey turned into a nightmare for Shanavas as the assailants arrived on two motorcycles, broke into his house and hacked him. He sustained 16 injuries. His brother Navas was also hurt during the attack by a notorious gang in the area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp