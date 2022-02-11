Manjali attack: One more held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police on Thursday arrested another person — Suneer, 35, of Manjali — in the case related to the attack on an expatriate and his brother at Mattupuram near Manjali on January 30, the police said.

Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali, near Aluva, and his brother Navas, 39, were attacked by a six-member gang while at home. Shanavas was preparing for his return to Abu Dhabi, where he has been employed as a driver for several years. He had come visiting his home town two months ago.

According to the police, what should have been a normal return journey turned into a nightmare for Shanavas as the assailants arrived on two motorcycles, broke into his house and hacked him. He sustained 16 injuries. His brother Navas was also hurt during the attack by a notorious gang in the area.