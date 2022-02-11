No time to waste: Kochi gearing up for garbage management

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: With the schools and colleges gearing up to reopen in full capacity by the end of this month following the guidelines of the government, students of Ezhikkara Government Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam district are all set to participate in waste management and understand the importance of waste segregation. The ‘Collectors@ School’ programme launched by the Suchitwa Mission, along with the local bodies, aims at effective waste management through proper segregation at the source itself.

As part of the programme, a mini-material collection facility (MCF) has been set up inside the school where the students can drop materials such as plastic bottles, milk packets and papers. The waste is then collected by scrap dealers or Haritha Karma Sena members and is then handed over to the respective treatment facility.

“Though these bins for collecting the non-hazardous waste were set up during the pandemic period, only a few plastic bottles and papers were collected since classes were mostly held online. Once the classes begin offline in a full-fledged manner, we are planning to create more awareness among the students about its importance,” said Anilsala C K, headmistress, GHSS, Ezhikkara.

Though the ‘Collectors@School’ project was launched in 2019 with the aim of creating civic consciousness and cleanliness among the student community, the project couldn’t be implemented in many schools in the state due to the pandemic and the sudden shift to online classes. As per the latest data with Suchitwa Mission, though the project was proposed to be implemented in about 7,321 schools in the state, it has only been implemented in 3,792 schools. Of these, the project could be implemented only in about 3,510 schools. Authorities say that the pandemic and online classes are the reasons behind the delay in implementing the project and steps are being taken to launch the programme in all remaining schools this year.

Ernakulam district coordinator of Suchitwa Mission Shine P H says, “We haven’t been able to launch the programme in all schools in the district due to the pandemic restrictions. The programme aims at creating awareness about waste management among the students who will in turn create awareness among their family members. The programme was also launched in two colleges in the district. Though we planned to relaunch it after the first wave of the pandemic, we had to drop it due to the spurt in cases. Our plan was to implement the programme in 1,000 schools. However, only 664 schools in the district have been covered in the first phase. We hope to implement the programme in the remaining schools by the next academic year.” Not just schools, the programme is also being implemented in colleges and as part of this, bins have already been set up in two colleges in the district, added Shine.

Steps are being taken to implement the ‘Collectors@School’ programme in a full-fledged manner in other districts as well. In Thiruvananthapuram, the programme was proposed to be launched in 609 government schools. However, it could be launched only in 175 schools. Faizy A, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, Thiruvananthapuram, says, “The aim was to make the children and their family members understand recyclable value of the materials. But the collection was affected after the pandemic outbreak. We are planning to resume it once the offline classes begin and launch the programme in about 12 more schools during this academic year.” Though 700 bins were placed, only 404 are currently functional in the capital city.