Belgian Malinois Arjun joins Ernakulam police dog squad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more premium dog has joined the Ernakulam rural police dog squad. Arjun, a Belgian Malinois puppy that has completed nine months of training, joined the Ernakulam rural police on Friday, taking the total number of dogs to seven. Arjun had completed training at the Kerala Police Academy and won a gold medal from the academy.

According to rural police, the Belgian breed is an expert in detecting explosives. “These dogs are an integral part of the police commando wing around the world. They are first in intelligence, sense of smell, and accuracy. If they find the presence of explosives, they are capable of providing information to the force” police sources said.