Chasing sounds

KOCHI: Sujith Kurian’s tryst with music is heavily influenced by the sounds around him - be it water falling on PVC pipes, or the screeching sound that cats make ahead of a fight. The artist samples these to make quirky beats and tunes. He ventures into many genres of music - electronica, blues, hip-hops, and others.

Curating original sound samples over the last five years has come in handy finally for this full-time musician, whose sounds caught the attention of the International record label Bentley Records. Sujith, who is 30 something, recently signed a one year contract with the label whose roster includes names like Snoop Dogg, Sean Kingston, Gucci Mane, Fat Joe and Bounty Killer.

Observing the state’s music culture, Sujith realised his music would have more takers on the global platform. He started uploading his tracks on Reverb Nation. “I was uploading the beats I produced there. My works secured likes and appreciation from the community. That is when Bentley approached me for a collaboration. I am not a hit-maker, but they told me that they are looking for artists with original content.

I have always made it a point to use my own elements in the music I make. Bentley’s offer gave meaning to all my effort. All of that was finally worth something,” beams the Edapally native. Sujith has to produce six tracks in a year. The record label will promote his tracks in over 150 countries through radio stations and television programs. Sujith was also promised 97 per cent royalty. “This is a non-exclusive contract, I can work with other labels too. Bentley would also give me touring opportunities,” says Sujith.

Through his sounds, Sujith aspires to communicate emotions. “I am all for old music, and use of instruments. There is a reason why many of them are classified as ‘evergreen’ hits. The majority of the recently released tracks miss out on original sounds. This is the difference I am planning to make,” he says.

Sujith has been in love with music ever since he was a kid, and he started by playing the piano. “Choir music played at the convent by nuns was my entry into music. I have no formal learning, but over time, with practice, I was able to master techniques. Before I became an electronic music producer, I was into devotional music. I composed the first track when I was in Class 12,” he says. Sujith has also worked with singers including Manjari, Madhu Balakrishnan, and Ranjith Govind.