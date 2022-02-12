Creating art close to earth

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A 13ft brown fish owl that looks into your soul with its piercing eyes - the mammoth art piece is one of the many wonders at the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary near Kothamangalam. The huge figure is an ode to organic, sustainable art since every inch of it is made out of recycled scrap. Built by artist Kamal Kanjilan, the piece resonates with his ideology - the politics of sustainable art that blends with the planet.

“The art you make is voicing your politics. Art shouldn’t put pressure on the earth. It should be eco-friendly and not just visually appealing. It should serve a larger purpose” says Kamal. The owl is made of steel entirely - those that were discarded from the sanctuary.

“My perspective changed after I came here to make the installation,” recalls Kamal. As he started working on his piece, he came across furniture and cages that were discarded from the facility. “I managed to upcycle most of them. By the time the structure was complete, we also did away with a lot of the scrap,” he says. A huge nest made using bamboo sticks and a porcupine made out of scrap metal are other major attractions.

A native of Ernakulam, the 47-year-old artist claims the biggest hurdle is that people want permanent structures and they aren’t willing to experiment. Kamal’s art pieces decompose easily, and they should, he says. “Art needn’t stay for long. It serves its purpose and fades. When you make something using sustainable raw materials or scrap, it may not live as long as those made out of plastic. But for me, being sustainable is more important than longevity. The amount of plastic being used in art has to reduce,” he says. He dreams of creating more sustainable artworks.