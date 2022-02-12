Paripechira stream: At the losing end

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Paripechira stream, which flows through Thuthiyoor near Cochin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under Thrikkakara municipality, had been a major water source for residents for years. Now, intense industrial pollution has rendered the stream’s water useless and has now started tainting groundwater in the area, affecting agriculture activities as well as residents’ health.

The municipality and various residents’ associations have accused CSEZ of depositing untreated industrial effluent into the stream. This has been going for the past 14 years, but the problem has intensified over the past one-and-a-half years, they allege.

The Thrikkakara municipality dug up Paripechira pond on 50 cents of land several years ago. A drainage outlet from CSEZ industrial units that has been placed near it releases untreated effluent into the pond, say, residents. The eponymous Paripechira stream lies adjacent to the pond and the contaminated water flows from the pond to the stream.

The polluted Parippechira stream in the

Thrikkakara municipality

“Around 160 units operate at the multi-product SEZ. When agri, food, fish, plastic and rubber processing units started functioning, the issue became worse. Most of the illicit dumping happens at night,” alleges Biju Chandra Menon, president of the local residents’ association.

The stream flows through ward 18 and 19 of the panchayat and the pungent smell has become unbearable not for those staying close to the stream but even those living over 200m away. Over the last few days, the colour of the stream’s water has also changed, claim residents.

“During the pandemic-induced lockdown, the problem wasn’t as bad. A year-and-a-half-ago, after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed the units started functioning at full capacity. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat due to the smell since. Municipality officials have complained to CSEZ authorities many times, but they keep saying that they will resolve the issue. They never accept their fault or try to resolve the issue,” alleges Soman, a resident. The stream joins Chithrapuzha lake downstream, contaminating the lake water and, in turn, the water in the wells in surrounding areas.

Groundwater pollution

During a downpour, waste water seeps into the paddy fields on both sides. This pollutes groundwater. “We have closed our wells and are depending on corporation water now. The field near the stream used to yield a good harvest earlier. We have stopped paddy cultivation now. When we cooked rice from paddy harvested from the fields, it was black,” alleges Sherley Mathew, a resident. Three years ago, members of Thuthiyoor Jana Jagratha Samithi staged a protest highlighting the issue. Following the public outrage, CSEZ stopped releasing toxic effluent into the water for a while.

Once the commotion died down, things went back to square one. “The stream was so clean that people used to take bath in it. Now, they are getting skin rashes if they just touch the water. The toxic water has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The late Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas had chaired a meeting with CSEZ stakeholders and the latter had promised to stop releasing effluent into the water. We want them to release only treated waste into the stream. They should take responsibility to preserve the source of water,” said municipal councillor Radhamani Pillai.

Former councillor K M Mathew said the municipality cleans the Paripechira stream annually. “Around four years ago, CSEZ paid Rs 50 lakh for cleaning the stream. After that, they haven’t contributed anything. In any case, cleaning is just a temporary solution. Non-release of toxic effluent is the permanent solution,” he said.

When contacted, CSEZ officials denied the allegations by residents and municipality officials.

“A sewage treatment plant within the facility treats all the effluent. The plant was commissioned in 2004. It has been augmented and its capacity was increased since. We are not releasing any untreated effluent from the units,” said a CSEZ official.

Protests turn futile

