Police checking CCTV visuals to identify girls in car that hit two at Kaloor

KOCHI: The police on Friday started verifying the visuals from CCTV cameras of the shops and establishments at Kaloor to identify the two girls who were said to have been in the car that knocked down two persons near the busy junction resulting in the death of one.

The police have also added charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Jithu and Sony of Tripunithura, who have been remanded in judicial custody after they were booked for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Kaloor-Elamakkara road when the speeding car lost control and hit a scooter and a hand-pulled cart. The deceased was identified as Vijayan, 41, of Udaya Colony, Gandhi Nagar, and the seriously injured was Rajasekharan, 63, of Elamakkara.

Vijayan was pushing the cart while Rajasekharan was on the scooter when the car hit them. Though the accused fled the spot without stopping the car after the accident, local residents chased the car and waylaid it. Jithu and Sony were taken into the custody by a team from North police station which reached the spot. The police, who searched the car, found ganja-filled cigarettes.

“As per the eyewitnesses, there were two girls in school uniform inside the car at the time of the accident. We suspect that the accused might have dropped the girls before the local residents waylaid the vehicle. We are collecting CCTV visuals from the spot,” said a police officer. Vijayan breathed his last at a private hospital. Rajasekharan is also under critical medical care at a hospital in the city.