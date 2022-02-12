Sculpting hope in terracotta

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the pandemic-induced lockdown spread a blanket of hopelessness around the world, a handful of artists and sculptors kept their spirits up for a better tomorrow through their art. The efforts of such a collective called Shilpachitra Art are on display at the Durbar Hall art gallery.

According to the artists, the sculptures were made at the five camps organised during the pandemic. “The terracotta figures were made during the two offline camps held at Paravoor and Udayamperoor three others that were held online,” said the artists.

Artists Shivadas Edayakkattuvazhal, Sughathab Panagad, Ginachandran Nayarambalam, Anil Thodupuzha, Rajendran South Paravur and Siddharth Udayamperoor, who were classmates over 30 years ago while studying at Tripunithura RLV Fine Arts College, formed the art group during the lockdown.

After passing out of college they had been engaged in art-related activities in different sectors. The exhibition was inaugurated by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi secretary Balamuralikrishna.