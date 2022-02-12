Two Plus-One students die as bike rams tree

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A ride on a friend’s Duke bike turned deadly for two Plus-One students near Kadamakkudy on Friday when their vehicle rammed a tree-killing them on the spot. The incident occurred under Varappuzha police station limits around 4 pm when the two students — Rebin,17, of Kurishuparambil, Olannadu, and Vaishnav, 16, of Muttinakkam Kattil, Varappuzha — took their friend’s bike after leaving the school and went for a ride to Chariyyamthuruthu.

Police said the rider lost control of the while approaching a bridge at Puthussery and it rammed the tree on the side of the bridge. Rebin was a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Kadamakuddy, while Vaishnav was a student of a Vocational Higher Secondary School. Though the two students were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by local people, they were declared brought dead.

Police said the impact of the collision was so huge that the bike was completely damaged. The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College for post-mortem. A case has been registered in connection with the accident.