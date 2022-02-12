Woman killed, another injured after speeding car hits them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-year-old woman died while her hostel mate suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit them at the national highway stretch near Thykoodam on Thursday night. The deceased is Sandra Babu, daughter of Babu of Parathodu near Kanjirappally.

M Ajithra, 24, of Palakkad has been admitted to a hospital. The police have registered a case and started checking CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved. The incident took place between 8pm and 9pm when Sandra and Ajithra were returning to the hostel after buying food.

“A speeding car coming from Kundannoor side hit the women while they were crossing the road. The car did not stop after the accident. Sandra lay on the road for over 15 minutes before she was rushed to the hospital. She succumbed to injuries there.

Ajithra suffered a head injury and fractured her hands and legs. She is in the ICU. Sandra could have been saved if she were rushed to the hospital without delay,” said a police officer. Police suspect a person driving a Toyota Innova is involved in the accident. Sandra worked in a pizza shop in Vyttila, while Ajithra works in an automobile shop in Thykoodam.