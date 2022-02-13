BTech student held with 5 LSD stamps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Not just stamp collectors, but even drug peddlers can rely on the postal service for their “hobby”.This is what the excise sleuths learnt when they arrested a BTech student with five stamps of the hallucinogen LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) in Kochi on Saturday. They said Ashiq Suresh, 23, of Kanjiyar in Idukki, who was arrested near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kaloor, received the LSD stamps via post from Bengaluru.

He was identified based on the information the officials received while probing the recent seizure of MDMA from Vyttila. Posing as customers, the officials contacted Ashiq and asked him to come to Kaloor with the LSD. He was then taken into custody. “Ashiq peddled drugs to live a luxurious life and to collect money for buying more drugs. He would buy the stamps for `2,000 each and sell them for `7,000 in Kochi,” said an official.