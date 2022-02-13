STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily Covid cases come down in Ernakulam, hospital admissions dip

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 4,441 Covid cases were reported and the recoveries stood at 9,781.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The significant dip in daily Covid cases reported in Ernakulam district since the last few days is a sign of relief. The active cases in the district that stood over 70,000 in the first week of February have come down to around 28,000 on Saturday. According to  health officials, the recoveries going up compared to daily cases reported is a good sign. 

During the peak of the third wave, over 11,000 daily Covid cases were reported in the district. On February 2, active cases stood at 71,599. For the past few days, Covid cases reported are showing a declining trend and admissions have also come down. The district administration is conducting Covid tests between 18,000-20,000 on a daily basis to identify and isolate those testing positive.

“During the third wave of Covid, we did not see a high rise in the admissions compared to the other two waves. Now we are seeing a decline in the admissions as well. Since the transmissibility is high, those requiring isolation facility should inform the health officials or the nearby primary health centre. We have domiciliary care centres set up at taluk and ward level to cater to the needs of Covid patients,” said district medical official V Jayasree. 

On Saturday, 5,577 daily Covid cases were reported, while 9,135 recovered from the illness. Meanwhile, on Wednesday 4,441 Covid cases were reported and the recoveries stood at 9,781. On Friday, 2,732 Covid cases and 6,251 recoveries were reported. “Looking at the numbers and admissions we can assume that the peak is behind us. But we cannot let our guard down in the fight against the virus,” said a health official. The vaccination drive is also progressing in full swing.

