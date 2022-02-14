Munambam jhankar jetty to be relocated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Munambam-Azhikode bridge has been the talk of the town since its announcement. However, the work is yet to begin even though the tendering process is over. But good tidings are here. On Sunday, MLA K N Unnikrishnan said the jhankar jetty at Munambam will be relocated soon as part of the project. This was announced at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister K Rajan.

“The jetty is being relocated to reduce the travel woes of people that might crop up as a result of the construction of the bridge,” he said. According to the minister, the construction of the bridge will begin as soon as possible. “The land acquisition process for the project will be completed by April,” he added.

According to the minister, the state government has included the construction of the Munambam-Azhikode bridge in its second 100-day project. “A consensus has been arrived at regarding the land acquisition with the Fisheries Department,” he said. According to the MLA, efforts are on to finish the project as soon as possible since any delay might lead to cost escalation.