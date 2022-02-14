'Red spirit' back as Kochi prepares to host CPM state conference after 37 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Kochi is hosting the CPM state conference after a long gap of 37 years, leaders and workers of the party are busy with the final leg of preparations for the grand event. The state conference of the CPM, which is being held ahead of the 23rd Party Congress, will be held at Bolgatty Convention Centre from March 1 to 4.

When the city is hosting the state conference, the workers too are not hiding their excitement and red flags, posters, graffiti, banners and installations based on major events in the party’s history were set up at major junctions of the city.

It was from November 20 to 24 in 1985 that Kochi had hosted the party Conference before. The meeting was held at Ernakulam town hall and the then general secretary of CPM, late EMS Namboodiripad, inaugurated the function.

However, this time, when the state conference is revisiting the city, the outbreak of Covid will force the CPM leaders to bring in various regulatory measures, especially the number of delegates and red volunteers. "We are yet to decide on the public meet, considering the pandemic situation," said CPM district secretary CN Mohanan.

Though the number of participants will be limited, A total of 200 red volunteers will salute the red flag when it will be hoisted at the valedictory function. The training of red volunteers is going on at Kaloor.

The volunteers mainly consist of CITU members of Shipyard, Kaloor, Ravipuram, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Palarivattom pools. A 50-member band set will also be part of the valedictory function. Meanwhile, the organising committees on the area and local committee levels have been completed.