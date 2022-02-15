Back to old ways: Anganwadis reopen in Kerala after two years

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a gap of several months, students of Classes I to IX returned to their schools on Monday as decided by the state government. Even anganwadis reopened after remaining shut for two years. With the number of Covid cases down significantly, the state is likely to resume regular classes till evening from next week. While the majority of parents are in support of this, a few are still scared for the health of their children.

Chithrakala C K, the parent of a Class VIII student who is now attending classes, said ahead of the reopening, a meeting was held with parents where the school management decided to conduct both online and offline classes.

“We have been asked to give sanitisers and extra masks to children while sending them to school. All necessary precautions are being taken inside the classroom too. However, I am worried about my child catching an infection at the common bathroom,” she said. Nevertheless, Chithrakala adds why offline classes are necessary.

“Kids in higher classes, like my daughter, can find it difficult to understand concepts well if lessons are taught online. Offline lessons will help them clarify doubts with teachers better,” she said. Parvathy S S, parent of a Class IV student, said the school management conducted a survey among parents to know their opinion on sending the kids to schools. “Though the management has decided to go ahead with a hybrid model of learning, I am not planning to send my son to school because I am concerned about his health,” she said.

Schools gear up

School managements have already started making necessary arrangements to resume offline classes from next week. Since anganawadi classes began on Monday, children have started coming back in small numbers.

“Since it was the first day, only a few kids turned up. We are hopeful the numbers will increase in the coming days. Parents are willing to send their children and have been frequently enquiring about the reopening for many days. Children were also excited to be back,” said Anzeera B, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor, Vettoor grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Some parents are concerned due to Covid cases. Many children got infected, especially during the second and third waves, and are still dealing with post-Covid issues. So we have planned to continue with online lessons as well,” said Sreekumar Kartha, dean and principal of Global Public School, Kochi.

“We have already resumed classes I to XII and about 40 per cent of the students have returned. The remaining students are studying online. Even school buses will be made operational from next week,” added Sreekumar.

What can parents do before sending kids back to school?

Educate them about the dangers of contracting Covid

Encourage them to be responsible for their own hygiene

Observe the health of their child closely

Understand safety protocols taken by school management and encourage children to follow them

Glad to be back

The authorities say attendance is improving and students are happy to be back. “Though the parents of the lower-class students preferred online classes, they have started sending their children to school. But the online option is still available for parents with concerns,” says Fr Mathew Thengumpally, principal of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram.