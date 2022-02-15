STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mismanagement led to fund lapse in Kochi Corp: Report

The audit report of 2019-20 financial year (FY) revealed that the Kochi Corporation incurred a huge loss through bureaucratic mismanagement and corruption.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The audit report of 2019-20 financial year (FY) revealed that the Kochi Corporation incurred a huge loss through bureaucratic mismanagement and corruption. The major reason for the lapse of funds is the failure on the part of the authorities in monitoring and executing projects.  

The audit report said the corporation has left Rs 92 crore unutilised from various grants allocated from the Union and state governments during the 2019-20 fiscal. These grants are restricted to be taken forward to the next FY. Therefore these funds will lapse, the report said.  

The report also found serious financial irregularities under various heads, including tax collection and e-governance. The e-governance project turnout to be a complete failure and about `5.5 crore was provided to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to implement the e-governance project.

However, the report pointed out that all the 20 modules provided by TCS are not operational. Hence Rs 5.5 crore provided to the software company is lost. It also pointed out that the websites of all other local bodies were designed and implemented using the government mechanism, whereas, the Kochi Corporation’s website is still not operational.   

The inaccuracies in collecting building taxes resulted in a loss of `6 crore to the corporation. As per the audit report, Kochi Corporation incurred a loss of RS 57 lakh on the Ro-Ro services and Rs 31 lakh in the installation of underground cables.  Another RS 7.47 crore lapsed from the Rs 46 crore allocated under the development fund, the audit report said.

