Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Love for cars is probably as universal as the love for food. Now, imagine luxury cars, say a Porsche and its iconic moments being frozen hyper realistically on canvases. They could easily have you believe they are the real deal, with all the heavy detailing. For motorhead Arjun C Mohan, art is how he brings his love for cars to life

Cars were a delight for Arjun from a very young age. It made him study mechanical engineering for graduation. But it was only later in life that he turned to art and started creating stunning hyper-realistic paintings of iconic cars. Arjun is now popular among motorheads who want their passion for cars preserved in canvases.

It all began quite unexpectedly. He was at a temple near his home and he saw a mural hung on one of the walls. “There was a vacant space next to it and I felt like it was incomplete. So I thought of drawing something there. Since I had no prior experience creating art, I thought of drawing a car. That came naturally to me,” recalls Arjun, who lives in Udayamperoor, Thrippunithara. Having painted a car, he then went about doing a mural art of a deity that is still hung in the temple. The whole process ignited his love for art and cars. Ever since there has been no looking back.

But choosing a career in automobile art was not easy. “I was mostly interested in drawing cars. There was not much support when I chose to make a living out of it. But there were a handful of friends who stood by me during that period and I am grateful for them,” recalls Arjun.

Arjun’s clientele is as exclusive as his art. He gets orders from motorheads all over. “For motor enthusiasts, these paintings mean a lot. Through my art, I get to celebrate my love for cars. I love bringing all the drama into the canvas. It gives a rare sense of satisfaction,” says the 29-year-old.

Arjun is now working on a series on iconic Porsche cars. “I love all cars and painting them. But Porsche is my favourite. I love their design language,” says Arjun who plans to do an exhibition of his Porsche art

collection soon.