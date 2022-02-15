STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Officials directed to speed up Covid vax drive for students

District Collector Jafar Malik on Monday directed the health officials to speed up the vaccination for students.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Jafar Malik on Monday directed the health officials to speed up the vaccination for students. So far, around 1.03 lakh children have been vaccinated and the aim is to vaccinate 1.30 lakh children in the district.  Vaccination camps will be organised with the assistance of the local bodies and primary health centres in the areas where vaccination rates are low. Details of vaccination among the students will be collected from the respective schools and necessary steps will be taken. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp