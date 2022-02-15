Officials directed to speed up Covid vax drive for students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Jafar Malik on Monday directed the health officials to speed up the vaccination for students. So far, around 1.03 lakh children have been vaccinated and the aim is to vaccinate 1.30 lakh children in the district. Vaccination camps will be organised with the assistance of the local bodies and primary health centres in the areas where vaccination rates are low. Details of vaccination among the students will be collected from the respective schools and necessary steps will be taken.