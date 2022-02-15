STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panampilly Nagar hotspot of drug deals, cops in fix

Deals happen inside parked cars in busy spots 
 

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Panampilly Nagar, a major residential area in the city and a bustling hangout for youngsters, is now becoming a hub for drug trafficking. Despite successful attempts by the police in nabbing drug peddlers, authorities are in a fix as illicit sale of the drugs, especially MDMA, has risen in the past few months in the area. According to officials, apprehending those involved in the drug trade is posing a challenge as majority of the deals take place inside parked cars in crowded hangout spots. 

 “Though we have been ordered by higher-ups to check the rising drug menace in the area, we have been also directed to handle any operation sensitively. We only act based on solid intelligence information,” said an officer.   Recently, two members of a drug racket were nabbed during a routine vehicle inspection front of AC Pacific Rose Apartment, Panampilly Nagar.

 “We seized 3.9  gm of MDMA from the car. The accused — Sandelishes John,24, and Alwin Jean,23,— have been remanded in judicial custody. The youths were from Thoppumpady and police suspect that the two had sourced the contraband from two other persons who had reached Panampilly Nagar from Bengaluru,” said an official.  

According to him, two more youths were arrested from a hotel in the area. The youths were in possession of 11.98 gm MDMA and 6.86 gm ganja. The accused —Jacob Sachin P S, 23, and Midhin Muralidharan, 22, who belonged to Palluruthy and Ravipuram respectively— had been staying in the hotel  in Panampilly Nagar to close a deal,” the official said. 

Panampilly Nagar councillor Anjana Teacher told TNIE that drug deals also happen in broad daylight near Central Park and the shopping centre.  “Despite our constant pleas, the police have failed to address the problem effectively. We need visible policing at the park and other areas here,” she added. 

 Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam K A said they have already deployed shadow police teams and members of District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) to check drug trafficking activities in Panampilly Nagar area as per the direction of the Kochi City Police Commissioner. 

