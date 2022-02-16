STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Commuters suffer as bus stops lack shelters

Bus shelters are the first to suffer when roads and footpaths are renovated.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

The main bus shelter near the High Court without any seat. The nearby shelters  have also been demolished for renovation | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bus shelters are the first to suffer when roads and footpaths are renovated. Now, daily commuters at many prominent locations in the city are being forced to wait for buses under the scorching sun, as most bus shelters have been stripped of facilities — either roofs or seats. The bus shelters at the city’s prime locations — High Court and Marine Drive are still dilapidated and passengers have to depend on tree shades or umbrellas of street vendors to shield themselves from sun.

The works pending on Shanmugham Road are delaying the renovation of its bus shelter that was removed for the road works, according to the officials of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, the agency that is carrying out the renovation works. However, they could not give an exact date as to when the bus shelters at major junctions will be reinstated.

Since buses towards Vyttila and Fort Kochi from Marine Drive have been stopping at different spots along the way to avoid the crowd at bus shelters, the passengers were more at ease, said one of the regular travellers. Commuters complained about the scorching heat they have to deal with because there are no proper bus shelters. The passengers who have to wait for buses to Elamakkara, Chittoor, Kakkanad and Aluva side on Shanmugham Road also suffer a similar fate.

Since shelters were taken away, bus drivers, as well as the passengers, are confused about where to stop and where to wait. At High Court junction, the metallic seats inside the bus shelter are either destroyed or missing. Passengers who have to wait for a long time are forced to stand. For the conversion of these stretches into ‘Smart Roads’, nearly six such shelters have been removed temporarily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp