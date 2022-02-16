STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customs, excise bust major narcotics peddling racket

Excise Circle Inspector D Anikumar said Richu, Ali, Vibeesh and Salman procured MDMA from Bengaluru and sold it in Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a joint operation, the anti-narcotic wings of excise and customs busted a major narcotics peddling gang and arrested eight persons, including a woman with 56gm of MDMA from a hotel at Edappally on Tuesday. 

The operation that started at 7.30pm on Monday ended at 2am on Tuesday. Following a tip-off, the Customs Commissionerate Preventive, Kochi, had put the gang under surveillance for the past two weeks. 
The gang members were staying at an Edappally hotel. The arrested are Aluva native Richu Rahman, Malappuram native Mohammad Ali, Thrissur native Vibesh, Kannur native Salman, Kollam natives Shibu, Jubair, Thanseela and Alappuzha native Sharath. 

Excise Circle Inspector D Anikumar said Richu, Ali, Vibeesh and Salman procured MDMA from Bengaluru and sold it in Kochi. “The gang was in Kochi to sell MDMA. We have found that they had sold drugs to several people. They took two rooms at the hotel for their business. We have taken three vehicles and 10 mobile phones into custody,” the excise officer said.

Comments

