Good old ways 

KOCHI: When you pass by the Chungam-Varisherry Road, you will see several bamboo products neatly lined up on a table - a ‘puttu maker’ water jugs, cups, and the measuring cups used to gauge grains back in the day called naazhi. The utensils which were essential in many households in Kerala once, and can hardly be seen now, are available in abundance there. The artist behind these utensils is 23-year-old Lijo Mon Baiju. In a modern age where kitchens are dominated by plastic and aluminium utensils, Lijo is inviting us towards a more organic, natural way to cook and serve.

An engineer by profession, Lijo lost his job during the first wave of the pandemic. Upon returning home and spending time in isolation during quarantine, Lijo decided to brush off his skill in art and craft. Miniatures of Bullet and Chetak made using newspapers, a model of the ship, ‘Black Pearl,’ KSRTC bus made of forex sheets, paper model of Macau, Fifa world cup trophy - there are so many wonderful elements to Lijo’s creativity.

“After I lost my job and returned home, I was doing catering and other odd jobs to support my family. I wanted to support my father who is a daily-wage labourer. I started making items that could help me get money, including photo embedded key chains and huge traditional Christmas stars. Business slowly began picking up. That is when I had the idea to include sustainable products in my merchandise because that could benefit people and the environment. That is how I zeroed in on bamboo products. Hardly a few people in this generation would know about the traditional utensils I want to bring it to their notice as well,” says Lijo.

His passion for craft coupled with his interest in learning about the olden days came in handy for Lijo’s homegrown brand ‘Lijo Mon Baiju’s Handicraft work.’ Outside the shop his father works, Lijo put up a makeshift shop to showcase his products. He bases his crafts on the research he finds online and what the elders in his family tell him.

“Yes, the internet can give one a lot of information but it hits differently when you listen to those who have used these items in their younger days. So I asked a few elderly in my house, including my father, about the items made from bamboo they used when they were kids and were later replaced by aluminium or plastic alternatives,” he says.

The process

He treats the ‘kallan mula’ (green-coloured bamboo) sourced from his neighbourhood well at his house. The longevity of the items is a matter of concern for Lijo. The bamboo, which is cut according to the size of the products, is boiled in water by adding turmeric and salt. “This ensures a long life for the utensils and also gets rid of any chemicals or insects. Later, I keep the wood out in the sun until it is dried completely,” adds Lijo. For puttu kutti the coir is tied around the bamboo. Even the handle is made of bamboo. The top portion is covered using a coconut shell. “This cost `300. I make it in a way that it can be placed on a pressure cooker instead of the whistle. This makes them suitable for the modern kitchen too,” says Lijo.

Looking for alternatives

Lijo has plans to make sustainable products out of other materials too. At present, he concentrates more on wood-based kitchenware and decors. Lijo aims to start a manufacturing unit shortly. “I want to start the production at full swing. That way, I can employ friends of mine who lost their jobs during pandemic,” says Lijo.

Time travel

Lijo is content that his items have more takers among the older generation. “They say it takes them back to their good old days. They often say how unfortunate it is to see carcinogenic substances taking up the kitchen space,” he says. While cooking food in the bamboo utensil, the taste of the bamboo tends to linger initially, and most people love this,” claims Lijo.