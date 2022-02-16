Keep it cute

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Minimal jewellery is now preferred by people of every age group, especially youngsters. If those interest you too, the social media page of Kannur native Sabeena Sameer might have something for you. Beautiful floral embroidered pendants with rose embroideries and matching earrings go perfectly with your summer wear, says Sabeena, a homemaker who started hoop art during the first lockdown.

Like many who took their hobbies seriously during the lockdown, Sabeena also took help from YouTube tutorials to polish her craft. She created her first embroidery jewellery for her own nine-year-old daughter. “I started it as a way to kill time. Now it has become a source of small revenue for me. Embroidery jewellery trending now. A lot of girls ask for matching pendants and earrings to wear to their friends’ weddings,” says Sabeena.

The cute minimalist look she explores through necklaces and earrings is not easy to create. You need a lot of patience and concentration to weave the cotton threads into minute floral designs and even letters, and then to stick them inside small pendant moulds. “The preferred embroidery designs are weaved over small premium cotton cloth base. They are then cut and made into desired shapes. It strains my eyes, especially while embroidering the tiny bouquet of flower designs as I don’t use any magnifying glasses for knitting,” adds Sabeena.

The young mother also uses her skills to knit clothes for newborn babies. But embroidery jewellery making remains her favourite. “Mostly, the pendants are hung on rustic metal chains and these are washable too if required. As compared to store-bought pieces, this jewellery is are lightweight and sustainable. They go very well with clothes in pastel shades. Even children can wear them. The letter-embroidered lockets can be worn by couples as well,” adds Sabeena who has clients across the country.

@zahras_fashion_ on Instagram