Police, residents’ associations to monitor flats in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The increasing number of cases related to drug seizures and immoral trafficking in the city over the last few years has become a major concern among the public, especially flat owners and residents’ associations.

“With the help of associations of residents and flat owners, we will soon start monitoring apartments. Initial meetings have begun and will revive the Police Residents Initiative in District Ernakulam (PRIDE), which was set up in 2006,” said Kuriakose V U, deputy commissioner of police.

“A special team will be formed to monitor the activities in apartments and flats. Residents’ associations have been asked to report if they suspect any such incidents. We expect it will help control the rising illegal activities in the city,” he added.

Once in two months, meetings will be held with the police officials and residents association representatives in this regard. “It is difficult to trust a tenant when incidents like drug dealing and sex trafficking come to light. Running a detailed background check on tenants is the only option to avoid such incidents. Also, keeping a watch on their activities and immediately reporting any suspicious movements can prove to be useful,” said Mathew K J, a flat owner near High Court.

The city police will have the details of the residents in each area. “During times of emergency, like a health-related incident, police can help residents contact a doctor or a nurse who stays nearby,” the DCP said.

The residents’ associations across the city have been given several guidelines. “With all these initiatives, we hope to make Kochi a safe place to live,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam district Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council. Several meetings need to be held with residents’ associations, said the police. “Once the groundwork is done, a special team of beat officers will be formed in each station. They will make random visits to verify the residents,” said the DCP. “It will take time to set up the system due to the pandemic,” he added.