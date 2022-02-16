Twenty20: CPM using violence against protestors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty20, the corporate-backed apolitical body that is in power in four panchayats in Ernakulam district, alleged the CPM was unleashing violence against people who protest against Kunnathunad MLA P V Srinijin.

The Twenty20 had observed Street Light Challenge protest in Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor, Aikaranadu and Kunnathunadu panchayats on February 12 from 7pm to 7.15pm by switching off lights. It alleged the MLA was trying to obstruct development works with the help of various government departments. Meanwhile, a group of people, alleged to be CPM workers assaulted C K Deepu, 38, of Parappuram Harijan Colony for supporting the protest.