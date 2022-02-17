STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A date with relics of the past

According to Hasnath K P, assistant professor, the oldest exhibit is the prehistoric pottery from Kannur, dating back to the Iron Age.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Here is an opportunity for Ernakulam residents to get acquainted with the relics that showcase our rich cultural heritage. The Archaeology and Material Cultural Department of Maharaja’s College is organising an exhibition — ‘Explora la Praeterita’ — with ancient artefacts collected by the department along with several items donated by private individuals.

According to Hasnath K P, assistant professor, the oldest exhibit is the prehistoric pottery from Kannur, dating back to the Iron Age. “The other exhibit is the roof tiles that were recovered from Fort Kochi and a vessel that was recovered from a construction site,” she said.

“It has been just a year since the department began collecting relics. Among the exhibits some have been put on display by Thaha Ibrahim, Siddique Thaji and Raigon Stanley from their private collection,” said the assistant professor. 

The exhibition is curated by well-known archaeologist K Krishnan. He said, the launch of the department will play a big role in boosting archaeological research in the district. 

Maharaja’s College is the first institution in the state to start a course in archaeology at the undergraduate level. According to principal Dr Pooja P Balasundaram, with the start of the course, the college will play a big role in the conservation of the heritage of the city. 

The exhibition will conclude on Thursday.
 

