Festival of a town

Published: 17th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Thursday, the capital city will wake up to the festivities of Attukal Pongala. The 10-day-long annual festival is not a religious affair, rather, it is the very spirit of the city’s residents built on undivided faith.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is home to Goddess Bhadrakali, mounted over ‘vethala’, potraying the triumph of good over evil. It is also a manifestation of the divine feminine, and women pray to the goddess during the pongala, asking for prosperity and health.

Owing to Covid, in the last two years, the festivities have been limited. Nevertheless, this year as well, devotees will prepare porridge at their own respective houses across the city as part of the celebration. For the past few days, the temple has been hosting many cultural events as part of the festival.

Ottamthullal, Velakali and classical dance enthralled believers who visited the temple during the time. Despite the soaring heat, devotees were rushing to shop for mud pots, hearths,  dry coconut leaves, jaggery and other essentials to prepare their pongala. We present you glimpses of the festivities as seen through the eyes of TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal.

