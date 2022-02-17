Firms offer novel wedding packages to lure business

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI: Charter flights exclusively for a wedding to Kochi! What if such tours are backed up by made-to-order rituals and traditions of their communities in north India, flawlessly executed by event management companies here in Kerala?

Yes, you heard it right. To overcome the worst crisis in the travel and hospitality industry due to the pandemic, aviation companies are offering chartered flights for the well-heeled to Kochi while event management companies are hosting the traditional ritualistic wedding ceremonies that last four-five days in the city.

Last Tuesday, private airline SpiceJet operated two flights to fly in 370 guests from Orissa’s Jharsuguda for a wedding in Kochi. "During these tough times, such chartered flights offer us some relief," said a SpiceJet officer, who wished not to be named.

This was not the first such chartered flight operated by SpiceJet for a wedding. In December, it flew a marriage group of 170 persons from Gujarat's Surat to Kochi. "At that time, the number of guests was smaller as the Covid rules were more stringent," he said.

The moment guests arrive, their entire programme, including the several marriage ceremonies is planned and executed impeccably by event management companies. "It was not an extravagant wedding. What we provided our guests was a traditional Marwari wedding, incorporating all their rituals," said Martin C M of Razzmatazz Event Management, Kochi, which hosted the wedding.

"There are 16 rituals in the Marwari wedding - from Bhajan Sandhya to Geet Sammelan, Korath (where the male members of the bride’s family along with the priest visit the groom’s family to invite them to the mandapam, who in turn welcome them with sweets and food) to Baraat and Vidaai. We offered them a complete Marwari wedding," said Martin, adding that many firms are trying out new offerings to attract customers to Kochi.

Martin said there is immense potential for Kerala, especially Kochi to host weddings for customers from Marwari, Gujarati and Rajasthani communities. "Till now, they had been holding such wedding events in Goa and Mumbai. But, thanks to aggressive marketing, Kochi is now attracting more such events," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kochi airport has also come up with plans to address the arrival of chartered flights by providing them with faster clearance of the passengers and their luggage.

The unused Terminal-2 of the Cochin International Airport, which became obsolete with the shifting of domestic operations to Terminal 1 in 2019, was converted into three utility blocks catering to business jets, VVIPs, and passengers on a short stay, said CIAL spokesman.