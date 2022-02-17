Muttom mishap: No technical issue with vehicle, minor at fault, say cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was not any technical issue with the vehicle driven by a minor that caused the accident leading to the death of a 62-year-old at Muttom in Aluva on Sunday, said the police. The lapse from the minor behind the wheel caused the accident.

The minor boy, who was booked in the case, told the police that the vehicle’s brakes had failed and the car did not stop even after he pulled the hand brake. The vehicle then crashed into the wayside tea stall.

Following this, the police carried out a detailed examination and produced the boy before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday. He was released on bail. The Aluva East police completed the proceedings including inspection of the vehicle on Wednesday. Officers said they had submitted a report about the incident to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Abdul Hakeem, 39, of Edavilangu, Kodungallur, the registered owner of the vehicle, was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Tuesday and released on bail. He has also been booked under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act and has to pay Rs 25,000 in fine. Abdul Hakeem had handed over the car to a relative who, in turn, allowed the minor to take it for a drive. There were five persons, all minors, in the car at the time of the accident.