A hitchhiker’s guide to beating stress

Published: 18th February 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lajil K J and Abhinath waiting for a lorry in Aluva on Thursday. They are hitchhiking to Manali to promote  no-budget travelling. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Going on a trip to exotic places, meeting new people, learning about the culture and traditions are on everyone’s bucket list. But how many realise this dream? Not everyone as most of us are limited by our finances, to begin with. 

However, two Malayali youngsters who went on a zero-budget trip from Kerala to Manali in Himachal Pradesh are proving that money doesn’t matter for trips.

Lajil K J from North Paravoor and Abhinath K Andappan from Idukki started their trip to Manali on Thursday. “We are planning to hitchhike on inter-state trucks to reach our destination,” said Lajil. Life has not been a bed of roses for either of them. “I did my diploma in civil engineering. Though I switched many jobs, I didn’t manage to find one that pays well,” said Lajil. The situation was the same for Abhinath, a graduate.

“I lost my job during the pandemic. Though I recently landed one, the salary is not enough to take care of my family’s need or mine,” said Lajil. It also might come as a surprise that Lajil and Abhinath met each other just two months ago. 

“We met at the company where I was employed as the front desk operator. We hit it off, and that was the beginning of a deep friendship,” said Lajil. “Though we were paid very less, the workload and stress was very high. I was desperately in need of a break,” said Abhinath who also started a YouTube channel Vampire Hunt Travel. Though the channel is in its beginning stage, Abhinath is determined to take it to great heights.

The friends decided to break the monotony of life and beat stress by going on a very long trip. “That was when the issue of money cropped up. Both of us don’t have any. Our families are poor too. After discussing with our parents we decided to start our journey,” said Lajil who is starting the journey with just Rs 300 in his pocket. The duo wants to prove to the world that money is no reason to put off travel plans.

“Anyone who has the will can take off to any destination of their choice,” he said while cautioning that youngsters must plan these travels after taking their parents into confidence. 

“Don’t go off galivanting without telling your families. That’s dangerous,” he warns. The duo had posted about their initiative on their Instagram page. Many people reached out to them offering accommodation and food. 

