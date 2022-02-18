Kerala student who saved friend from drowning to be honoured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A brave Class VII student who saved his friend from drowning will be honoured by his village next Monday. The incident happened a month ago at Mathirappilly at Kothamangalam. The boy, Paul Merrit, and his friend Rithik Narayanan had gone to take bath in the river near their village along eith their friends.

“All boys had entered the river and were frolicking in the water. However, after some time, they saw Rithik bobbing in the river’s deepest area. But everyone thought that he was fooling them. However, Paul detected that there was something unusual about the way he was struggling in the water,” said Paul’s father.

According to him, Paul jumped into the river and swam towards Rithik. “He had got trapped in the strong current and was unable to come out of it. Paul swam to Rithik who grabbed him. Rithik was able to pull himself up and get a breath of air, but soon both started drowning. At this point, Rithik let go of Paul who swam to a banana stem that had been floating in the river,” he said. Paul pushed the stem to Rithik and both of them then swam back holding on to it.