Kochi Police’s Traffic Eye a success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police’s Traffic Eye, a dedicated WhatsApp number launched just two weeks ago, is receiving tremendous response from the public, according to officers. A total of 150 complaints regarding traffic violations have been received so far. Of these, 10 were reported outside the jurisdiction of the city police. These were forwarded to police stations concerned and settled.

The police officers said the new system aims to resolve complaints from the public within seven minutes. The public can report using photos, videos, voice messages and audio clips to the WhatsApp number 6238-100-100. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) of City Police is monitoring the system. The traffic police personnel and control room vehicle of the city police will reach the spot immediately once a complaint is recorded.

“The Traffic Eye project ensures smooth journey to the citizens and resolves traffic snarls,” said an officer. He said the police do not ask for details of the informer and will consider the tip-off as information that can help make roads safer. The police are now receiving alerts and complaints regarding traffic blocks, rash driving, illegal parking and violation of traffic signals.