Mulanthuruthy: An R.O.B. that goes nowhere

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People of Mulanthuruthy have been waiting for an approach road that leads to the rail overbridge (RoB) that was completed nearly a decade ago. The construction of the facility on the Mulanthuruthy-Chengolappadam stretch was completed in 2013. Land acquisition for the approach roads was completed in 2019. However, nothing has been done since to make the RoB — which was supposed to reduce traffic blocks — operational.



“The ROB was constructed without much planning, before the land acquisition. Later the landowners moved the court about disparities in compensation. The estimate had to be increased. Moreover, the people’s representatives also did not try their best to speed up the project,” said C K Reji, one of the residents.

Once the railway gate is closed for maintenance works, vehicles that enter from Kottayam and Koothattukulam side on their way to Chottanikkara, Nedumbassery, Kakkanad and Aluva are forced to wait for hours. Residents allege that land acquisition measures were scuttled by some landowners.

As many as 21 plots belonging to 17 owners were to be acquired, and it delayed the whole process, they said. MLA Anoop Jacob said the file regarding the RoB is pending with the finance department and will hopefully be cleared soon.

“The work was given after floating a tender. But the quoted amount was more than the estimate and had to be re-tendered. Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala was the implementing authority. However, the project was later added with Caritas RoB and re-tendered. Now, the project is delayed due to controversies regarding funding and the two RoBs will have to be separated. But we are still not clear on this,” he said.

When the MLA raised the issue at the Assembly in June 2021, PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the land acquisition was completed in September 2019.

He said Caritas RoB construction was added with a cost of Rs 25,31,90,737 and that the lowest quoted price was Rs 37,74,84,552. After negotiations, it was brought down to Rs 34,25,86,622 but was still found to be more than the market price.