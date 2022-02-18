STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mulanthuruthy: An R.O.B. that goes nowhere

People of Mulanthuruthy have been waiting for an approach road that leads to the rail overbridge (RoB) that was completed nearly a decade ago. 

Published: 18th February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People of Mulanthuruthy have been waiting for an approach road that leads to the rail overbridge (RoB) that was completed nearly a decade ago. The construction of the facility on the Mulanthuruthy-Chengolappadam stretch was completed in 2013. Land acquisition for the approach roads was completed in 2019. However, nothing has been done since to make the RoB —  which was supposed to reduce traffic blocks — operational.

“The ROB was constructed without much planning, before the land acquisition. Later the landowners moved the court about disparities in compensation. The estimate had to be increased. Moreover, the people’s representatives also did not try their best to speed up the project,” said C K Reji, one of the residents. 

Once the railway gate is closed for maintenance works, vehicles that enter from Kottayam and Koothattukulam side on their way to Chottanikkara, Nedumbassery, Kakkanad and Aluva are forced to wait for hours. Residents allege that land acquisition measures were scuttled by some landowners. 

As many as 21 plots belonging to 17 owners were to be acquired, and it delayed the whole process, they said. MLA Anoop Jacob said the file regarding the RoB is pending with the finance department and will hopefully be cleared soon. 

“The work was given after floating a tender. But the quoted amount was more than the estimate and had to be re-tendered. Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala was the implementing authority. However, the project was later added with Caritas RoB and re-tendered. Now, the project is delayed due to controversies regarding funding and the two RoBs will have to be separated. But we are still not clear on this,” he said.

When the MLA raised the issue at the Assembly in June 2021, PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the land acquisition was completed in September 2019. 

He said Caritas RoB construction was added with a cost of Rs 25,31,90,737 and that the lowest quoted price was Rs 37,74,84,552. After negotiations, it was brought down to Rs 34,25,86,622 but was still found to be more than the market price. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulanthuruthy
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp