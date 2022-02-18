STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wings of wonder

Noora Faizal, a papercraft artist, made it to the India Book of Record by making the tiniest butterfly that measures just 0.7cm

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine the tiniest butterfly in your head - its wings so utterly minuscule. Noora Faizal, who earned a place in the India Book of Records created one that measures just 0.7cm. For her, creating art out of paper has always been a passion.

A papercraft artist based in Malappuram, Noora always loved the miniature world. When she started doing paper art, she applied the same love to it, creating a bunch of miniature paper works, like boxes and albums. Her brand Little Maker has been making such craft for a while and has a butterfly as its logo. So she painstakingly tried to craft a small butterfly. After days of work, she made the first tiny butterfly and now she can make one in under two minutes. The award-winning piece is now preserved in a box so the wind doesn’t blow it away.

Noora, who is an interior designer by profession, says paper art is her first love. As a child, Noora was always enamoured by stationery. She would collect greeting cards, wedding invitations and colourful papers. While in college she gifted a handmade card to a friend. That was the start of her entrepreneurship and soon Noora saw herself making journals, explosion boxes, and photo albums out of paper. “I didn’t want to depend on my parents. So I thought of starting a small business. Papercraft was my go-to skill,” says Noora.

She gets orders from far and wide and believes that people prefer customised handmade art as they make up for personalised gifts. For Noora, the papercraft is meditative. “I am the happiest when I see the finished work and when the clients get back to me with positive feedback. In essence, I am being a reason for their happy moment,” says the young entrepreneur. 

Noora hopes to launch a physical shop in time. “The shop is a dream. When I started off, we didn’t have many options to get different types of papers. I want to start a shop that has enough art supplies,” says Noora. 

Instagram: the_littlemaker
 

